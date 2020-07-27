Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature 87° - 97° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 83°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:00a High

Mon 2:18p Low

Mon 8:45p High

Tue 2:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:24a High

Mon 1:52p Low

Mon 8:09p High

Tue 2:06a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:36a High

Mon 2:06p Low

Mon 8:21p High

Tue 2:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:28a High

Mon 1:48p Low

Mon 8:13p High

Tue 2:02a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:14a Low

Mon 12:05p High

Mon 5:58p Low

Tue 12:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:03a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:42p High

Tue 2:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:39a High

Mon 5:05p Low

Tue 12:24a High

Tue 5:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:28a High

Mon 2:55p Low

Mon 9:08p High

Tue 3:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:32a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 8:13p High

Tue 2:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:55a High

Mon 2:26p Low

Mon 8:35p High

Tue 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:38a High

Mon 2:01p Low

Mon 8:19p High

Tue 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:32a High

Mon 2:59p Low

Mon 9:12p High

Tue 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).