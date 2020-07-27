Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 27, 2020

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature87° - 97°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 20 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:00a		High
Mon 2:18p		Low
Mon 8:45p		High
Tue 2:32a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:24a		High
Mon 1:52p		Low
Mon 8:09p		High
Tue 2:06a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:36a		High
Mon 2:06p		Low
Mon 8:21p		High
Tue 2:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:28a		High
Mon 1:48p		Low
Mon 8:13p		High
Tue 2:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:14a		Low
Mon 12:05p		High
Mon 5:58p		Low
Tue 12:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:03a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:42p		High
Tue 2:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:39a		High
Mon 5:05p		Low
Tue 12:24a		High
Tue 5:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:28a		High
Mon 2:55p		Low
Mon 9:08p		High
Tue 3:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:32a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 8:13p		High
Tue 2:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:55a		High
Mon 2:26p		Low
Mon 8:35p		High
Tue 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:38a		High
Mon 2:01p		Low
Mon 8:19p		High
Tue 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:32a		High
Mon 2:59p		Low
Mon 9:12p		High
Tue 3:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

