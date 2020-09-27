Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:12a		Low
Sun 11:30a		High
Sun 5:34p		Low
Mon 12:06a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:54a		High
Sun 5:08p		Low
Sun 11:30p		High
Mon 5:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:00a		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:22p		Low
Sun 11:42p		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:58a		High
Sun 5:04p		Low
Sun 11:34p		High
Mon 5:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 3:35p		High
Sun 9:14p		Low
Mon 4:11a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:08a		Low
Sun 11:18a		High
Sun 5:26p		Low
Mon 12:02a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:59a		Low
Sun 3:09p		High
Sun 8:21p		Low
Mon 3:45a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:43a		Low
Sun 11:39a		High
Sun 6:06p		Low
Mon 12:30a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:08a		Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:25p		Low
Sun 11:48p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:25a		Low
Sun 11:16a		High
Sun 5:52p		Low
Mon 12:08a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:26a		Low
Sun 11:11a		High
Sun 5:44p		Low
Mon 12:05a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:09a		Low
Sun 12:04p		High
Sun 6:30p		Low
Mon 12:52a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early this morning, then isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

