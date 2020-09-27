Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 27, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 69°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:12a
|Low
Sun 11:30a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Mon 12:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:54a
|High
Sun 5:08p
|Low
Sun 11:30p
|High
Mon 5:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:00a
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:22p
|Low
Sun 11:42p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:58a
|High
Sun 5:04p
|Low
Sun 11:34p
|High
Mon 5:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:52a
|Low
Sun 3:35p
|High
Sun 9:14p
|Low
Mon 4:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:08a
|Low
Sun 11:18a
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Mon 12:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:59a
|Low
Sun 3:09p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 3:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:43a
|Low
Sun 11:39a
|High
Sun 6:06p
|Low
Mon 12:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:08a
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:25p
|Low
Sun 11:48p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:25a
|Low
Sun 11:16a
|High
Sun 5:52p
|Low
Mon 12:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:26a
|Low
Sun 11:11a
|High
Sun 5:44p
|Low
Mon 12:05a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:09a
|Low
Sun 12:04p
|High
Sun 6:30p
|Low
Mon 12:52a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early this morning, then isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).