Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 91° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 62° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 11:02a High

Thu 5:14p Low

Thu 11:54p High

Fri 5:42a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:26a High

Thu 4:48p Low

Thu 11:18p High

Fri 5:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:38a High

Thu 5:02p Low

Thu 11:30p High

Fri 5:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:30a High

Thu 4:44p Low

Thu 11:22p High

Fri 5:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 8:17a Low

Thu 3:07p High

Thu 8:54p Low

Fri 3:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:54a High

Thu 5:08p Low

Thu 11:50p High

Fri 5:35a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:24a Low

Thu 2:41p High

Thu 8:01p Low

Fri 3:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:19a Low

Thu 11:16a High

Thu 5:52p Low

Fri 12:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:29a High

Thu 5:03p Low

Thu 11:29p High

Fri 5:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:45a High

Thu 5:31p Low

Thu 11:50p High

Fri 5:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 5:16p Low

Thu 11:42p High

Fri 5:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:30a Low

Thu 11:28a High

Thu 6:06p Low

Fri 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).