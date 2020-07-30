Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 30, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 11:02a
|High
Thu 5:14p
|Low
Thu 11:54p
|High
Fri 5:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:26a
|High
Thu 4:48p
|Low
Thu 11:18p
|High
Fri 5:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:38a
|High
Thu 5:02p
|Low
Thu 11:30p
|High
Fri 5:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:30a
|High
Thu 4:44p
|Low
Thu 11:22p
|High
Fri 5:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 8:17a
|Low
Thu 3:07p
|High
Thu 8:54p
|Low
Fri 3:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:54a
|High
Thu 5:08p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|High
Fri 5:35a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:24a
|Low
Thu 2:41p
|High
Thu 8:01p
|Low
Fri 3:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:19a
|Low
Thu 11:16a
|High
Thu 5:52p
|Low
Fri 12:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:29a
|High
Thu 5:03p
|Low
Thu 11:29p
|High
Fri 5:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:45a
|High
Thu 5:31p
|Low
Thu 11:50p
|High
Fri 5:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 5:16p
|Low
Thu 11:42p
|High
Fri 5:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:30a
|Low
Thu 11:28a
|High
Thu 6:06p
|Low
Fri 12:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).