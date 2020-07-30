Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature82° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature62° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 11:02a		High
Thu 5:14p		Low
Thu 11:54p		High
Fri 5:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:26a		High
Thu 4:48p		Low
Thu 11:18p		High
Fri 5:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:38a		High
Thu 5:02p		Low
Thu 11:30p		High
Fri 5:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:30a		High
Thu 4:44p		Low
Thu 11:22p		High
Fri 5:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 8:17a		Low
Thu 3:07p		High
Thu 8:54p		Low
Fri 3:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:54a		High
Thu 5:08p		Low
Thu 11:50p		High
Fri 5:35a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:24a		Low
Thu 2:41p		High
Thu 8:01p		Low
Fri 3:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:19a		Low
Thu 11:16a		High
Thu 5:52p		Low
Fri 12:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:29a		High
Thu 5:03p		Low
Thu 11:29p		High
Fri 5:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:45a		High
Thu 5:31p		Low
Thu 11:50p		High
Fri 5:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 5:16p		Low
Thu 11:42p		High
Fri 5:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:30a		Low
Thu 11:28a		High
Thu 6:06p		Low
Fri 12:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming NW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

