Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 87° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 2 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:21a Low

Thu 3:34p High

Thu 9:35p Low

Fri 3:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:55a Low

Thu 2:58p High

Thu 9:09p Low

Fri 3:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:09a Low

Thu 3:10p High

Thu 9:23p Low

Fri 3:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:51a Low

Thu 3:02p High

Thu 9:05p Low

Fri 3:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:24a High

Thu 1:01p Low

Thu 7:39p High

Fri 1:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:12a Low

Thu 3:28p High

Thu 9:27p Low

Fri 3:51a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 6:58a High

Thu 12:08p Low

Thu 7:13p High

Fri 12:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 9:55a Low

Thu 3:50p High

Thu 10:06p Low

Fri 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 8:59a Low

Thu 3:04p High

Thu 9:13p Low

Fri 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 9:25a Low

Thu 3:22p High

Thu 9:44p Low

Fri 3:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:06a Low

Thu 3:04p High

Thu 9:22p Low

Fri 3:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:04a Low

Thu 4:04p High

Thu 10:21p Low

Fri 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).