Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Ortley Beach (David Lansing)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature80° - 87°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves2 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:21a		Low
Thu 3:34p		High
Thu 9:35p		Low
Fri 3:55a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:55a		Low
Thu 2:58p		High
Thu 9:09p		Low
Fri 3:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:09a		Low
Thu 3:10p		High
Thu 9:23p		Low
Fri 3:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:51a		Low
Thu 3:02p		High
Thu 9:05p		Low
Fri 3:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:24a		High
Thu 1:01p		Low
Thu 7:39p		High
Fri 1:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:12a		Low
Thu 3:28p		High
Thu 9:27p		Low
Fri 3:51a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 6:58a		High
Thu 12:08p		Low
Thu 7:13p		High
Fri 12:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 9:55a		Low
Thu 3:50p		High
Thu 10:06p		Low
Fri 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:59a		Low
Thu 3:04p		High
Thu 9:13p		Low
Fri 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:25a		Low
Thu 3:22p		High
Thu 9:44p		Low
Fri 3:51a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:06a		Low
Thu 3:04p		High
Thu 9:22p		Low
Fri 3:33a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:04a		Low
Thu 4:04p		High
Thu 10:21p		Low
Fri 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, September 3, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top