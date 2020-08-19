Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:41a
|Low
Wed 2:53p
|High
Wed 8:52p
|Low
Thu 3:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:15a
|Low
Wed 2:17p
|High
Wed 8:26p
|Low
Thu 2:58a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:29a
|Low
Wed 2:29p
|High
Wed 8:40p
|Low
Thu 3:10a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:11a
|Low
Wed 2:21p
|High
Wed 8:22p
|Low
Thu 3:02a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:54a
|High
Wed 12:21p
|Low
Wed 6:58p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 2:45p
|High
Wed 8:47p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:28a
|High
Wed 11:28a
|Low
Wed 6:32p
|High
Wed 11:39p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:20a
|Low
Wed 3:09p
|High
Wed 9:37p
|Low
Thu 4:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:17a
|Low
Wed 2:13p
|High
Wed 8:33p
|Low
Thu 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:51a
|Low
Wed 2:41p
|High
Wed 9:15p
|Low
Thu 3:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:21a
|Low
Wed 2:23p
|High
Wed 8:44p
|Low
Thu 3:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:23a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 9:44p
|Low
Thu 4:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).