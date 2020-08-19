Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Bradley Beach at sunrise (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature71° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Waves3 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:41a		Low
Wed 2:53p		High
Wed 8:52p		Low
Thu 3:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:15a		Low
Wed 2:17p		High
Wed 8:26p		Low
Thu 2:58a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:29a		Low
Wed 2:29p		High
Wed 8:40p		Low
Thu 3:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:11a		Low
Wed 2:21p		High
Wed 8:22p		Low
Thu 3:02a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:54a		High
Wed 12:21p		Low
Wed 6:58p		High
Thu 12:32a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 2:45p		High
Wed 8:47p		Low
Thu 3:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:28a		High
Wed 11:28a		Low
Wed 6:32p		High
Wed 11:39p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:20a		Low
Wed 3:09p		High
Wed 9:37p		Low
Thu 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:17a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:33p		Low
Thu 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:51a		Low
Wed 2:41p		High
Wed 9:15p		Low
Thu 3:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:21a		Low
Wed 2:23p		High
Wed 8:44p		Low
Thu 3:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:23a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 9:44p		Low
Thu 4:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of showers late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W late in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top