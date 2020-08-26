Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Wildwood (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature77° - 82°
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:39a		High
Wed 2:54p		Low
Wed 9:38p		High
Thu 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:03a		High
Wed 2:28p		Low
Wed 9:02p		High
Thu 2:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:15a		High
Wed 2:42p		Low
Wed 9:14p		High
Thu 3:08a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:07a		High
Wed 2:24p		Low
Wed 9:06p		High
Thu 2:50a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:58a		Low
Wed 12:44p		High
Wed 6:34p		Low
Thu 1:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:38a		High
Wed 2:48p		Low
Wed 9:35p		High
Thu 3:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:05a		Low
Wed 12:18p		High
Wed 5:41p		Low
Thu 1:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 9:00a		High
Wed 3:32p		Low
Wed 9:58p		High
Thu 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:08a		High
Wed 2:41p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 3:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:26a		High
Wed 3:11p		Low
Wed 9:30p		High
Thu 3:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:10a		High
Wed 2:47p		Low
Wed 9:17p		High
Thu 3:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 9:08a		High
Wed 3:42p		Low
Wed 10:07p		High
Thu 4:11a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

