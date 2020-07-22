Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:51a
|Low
Wed 3:58p
|High
Wed 9:58p
|Low
Thu 4:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:25a
|Low
Wed 3:22p
|High
Wed 9:32p
|Low
Thu 4:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:39a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 9:46p
|Low
Thu 4:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:21a
|Low
Wed 3:26p
|High
Wed 9:28p
|Low
Thu 4:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:04a
|High
Wed 1:31p
|Low
Wed 8:03p
|High
Thu 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:43a
|Low
Wed 3:48p
|High
Wed 9:52p
|Low
Thu 4:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:38a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:37p
|High
Thu 12:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 4:15p
|High
Wed 10:45p
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:26a
|Low
Wed 3:18p
|High
Wed 9:39p
|Low
Thu 4:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:04a
|Low
Wed 3:45p
|High
Wed 10:23p
|Low
Thu 4:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:30a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:50p
|Low
Thu 4:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:34a
|Low
Wed 4:23p
|High
Wed 10:52p
|Low
Thu 5:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).