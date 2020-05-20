Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

High Risk of Rip Currents. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning

Air Temperature 54° - 60° Winds From the East

19 - 29 mph (Gust 39 mph)

16 - 25 knots (Gust 34 knots) Waves 5 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 54° - 59°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:08a Low

Wed 1:10p High

Wed 7:27p Low

Thu 1:55a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:42a Low

Wed 12:34p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:56a Low

Wed 12:46p High

Wed 7:15p Low

Thu 1:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:38a Low

Wed 12:38p High

Wed 6:57p Low

Thu 1:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 10:48a Low

Wed 5:15p High

Wed 11:07p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:58a Low

Wed 1:06p High

Wed 7:19p Low

Thu 1:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:55a Low

Wed 4:49p High

Wed 10:14p Low

Thu 5:34a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 1:38p High

Wed 8:05p Low

Thu 2:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 12:44p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 1:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 1:07p High

Wed 7:32p Low

Thu 1:51a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:52a Low

Wed 12:52p High

Wed 7:13p Low

Thu 1:33a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 1:46p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Scattered showers in the evening.

SUN: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

