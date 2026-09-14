Get ready, Flemington. Here comes 7 Brew.

7 Brew is opening on Route 31 in Flemington

The crazy-popular viral drive-thru only coffee shop is opening a new location on Route 31 in Raritan Town Square (next to PetSmart). It's expected to open this month (September) or next (October). Trust me, you won't be able to miss it, the line will be long.

READ MORE: Proposed 7 Brew in Cherry Hill faces opposition from locals

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7 Brew has over 20,000 beverage flavor choices

If you haven't heard of it yet, 7 Brew Coffee offers over 20,000 beverage choices. You'll choose from coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. My daughter's favorites are the Banana Bread latte and the Blondie. Check out the menu by clicking here.

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There are five new 7 Brew drinks for fall

There are five new flavors for fall: The Original Pumpkin Blondie Breve, Caramel Apple Pie Macchiato, Drizzled Apple 7 Energy Frozen Chiller, Apple Butter Chai Latte, and the Pumpkin Roll Shake.

More 7 Brew locations in New Jersey have been approved

7 Brew is the fast growing coffee chain in America right now. There are more New Jersey locations planned:

Clark - 1005 Raritan Road

Upper Saddle River - 207 Route 17 South

Newton - 21 Hampton House Road (Hampton Plaza)

READ MORE: 7 Brew's First Bucks County, PA location has been approved

The vibe at 7 Brew is upbeat and fun. There's music playing from outdoor speakers. The Brew Crew walks through the line and takes your order at your car window. They'll also help you decide what to order (it's hard to decide with over 20,000 flavors). I've heard they have to have the menu memorized as a prerequisite to getting a job there. Despite the continuous long line, they keep it moving, and you'll be on your way quickly with your Instagram worthy drink. I've heard 7 Brew referred to as the coffee version of Chick fil A's drive-thru...fast and efficient.

7 Brew Flemington is located at 132 Route 31, in Raritan Town Square.