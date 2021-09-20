When it comes to romantic restaurants, it's hard to beat the Jersey Shore. With waterfront views and all the amazing food around us, it's no surprise that when it comes to romantic restaurants, the Jersey Shore stands out in the crowd, and a few great local spots have been singled out recently.

Unsplash, Dave Lastovskiy

We found an article from earlier this year that spotlighted some of our favorite restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Let's celebrate them for this honor. Best of NJ took a statewide look at romantic restaurants and then broke New Jersey into regions, and we love thier choices for the Jersey Shore.

In addition to some great places outside our ares, like Cape May's Peter Shields, they listed great choices closer to home here in Monmouth & Ocean Counties, like...

Charlie's of Bay Head

Iron Whale, Asbury Park

Sirena Ristorante, Long Branch

Avenue Le Club, Long Branch

We love celebrating great restaurants in our area, and when they get an honor like this, we want to celebrate along with them. If I may be so bold, I'd like to add another. It's one of my favorites, and another great place to find great food in a supremely romantic setting...

Scarborough Fair, Sea Girt

Now you have a nice list of beautiful and romantic restaurants. Please support them and all the great restaurants in our area, and feel free to add your favorite local romantic restaurant on the list in the Comments section.

