There’s nothing like a beach day at the Jersey Shore. Whether you’re hanging out on the sand in Point Pleasant, grabbing boardwalk fries in Seaside, or just floating in the ocean at LBI, it’s one of the best ways to spend summer around here.

The only thing that can be a bit of a pain is determining when to go swimming in the water. Everyone knows the ocean isn’t always the most inviting solely because of how cold the water can be.

Read More: How To Make Wawa’s Secret DIY Creamsicle Dirty Soda

Jersey Shore waters take their time warming up. You might get hot, sunny days in June, but that doesn’t mean the ocean is ready yet. It can still feel shockingly cold even when the air is pushing 85 to 90 degrees. It even stays pretty chilly into the dead of July.

So if you’re someone who likes your beach days with the warmest water possible, like when the ocean actually feels comfortable for swimming and not just running in and out, you’ll want to aim for the sweet spot of summer.

When Is The Ocean The Warmest At The Jersey Shore?

Canva Canva loading...

According to surf and weather sources, the warmest ocean temperatures at the Jersey Shore usually hit between August 1 and August 15.

That’s when the water is most likely to reach its seasonal peak, typically around 76 degrees.

So if you're planning your big beach trip, circle those August dates on your calendar. That’s when you’ll get the warmest waves. Sadly there’s only a small gap of dates where you can truly enjoy the amazing temperatures that the Jersey Shore water has to offer.

11 Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey The warm weather is officially here and it's time to bring your pets down to the Jersey Shore! Gallery Credit: Gianna