Newly Surfaced New Jersey Map Gets Our Stereotypes All Wrong

Is New Jersey truly the only one who understands New Jersey?

I think so.

We have a culture, a language, a social life, a fashion sense and a diet that only we tend to understand.

Whenever I travel out of state, I am reminded of one big thing: Outsiders just don't get it.

I discovered this hilarious website dedicated to making New Jersey-inspired apparel and some of them could not be more on point!

However, there is one item I found that has me a bit perplexed because I am not really sure how accurate it is? But more on this in a second...

The website - whose title is also on point - is Jersey4Sure.com.

If you were born and raised in New Jersey, have an attitude the size of Mount Rushmore and would fight tooth and nail over what to call certain food items: this is the website for you.

They have EVERYTHING and when I say "everything," I mean EVERYTHING!

If you go to their website and put your mouse over the "Shop" tab, a bunch of different categories appear in the drop down menu.

There are shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, kid's clothing, tote bags, wristlets, hats, jewelry, blankets, pillows, towels, key chains and who knows what else in-between.

I could literally spend my entire savings account on this website.

You want to see some of my personal favorite items I have found on this website that would be perfect for New Jersey residents?

Ugh, whatever.

I mean...I'd be happy to. See? There goes that New Jersey attitude again:

The Most New Jersey Items Found On Jersey4Sure.Com This is the ultimate website for those of us who are born and raised in New Jersey. Let's get to some of the best:

But there is one specific visual that I am struggling with because I don't know if it is 100% accurate.

If I am being honest, I saw it and gasped, "WHAT?!"

Before you get your panties in a wad, this is all in good fun. I am a born and raised Jersey girl and I am proud to be just that.

So let's not take ourselves too seriously, okay?

This New Jersey map is seen on a few different apparel items on Jersey4Sure.com, and uhhhh...what?

Okay, a few things:

1. Don't the NYC wannabees live in the Morris, Essex and Hudson county area? Ya know...right near the city they are emulating.

2. I live in the area labeled, "Salty Old Fisherman" and as far as I know, I am neither salty nor old nor a fisherman. That group is not the majority. Shouldn't that be labeled, "beach party nation?"

3. Atlantic City and the casinos and clubs that come with it are NOWHERE on this map. Uh? Bruh....

4. LGBT (which is missing the Q) is in one very specific area of the shirt. This community - whom I love and support - is scattered all across the state.

But listen, I love this website and everything they are about.

What can I say? We just get a little huffy and puffy over our own stereotypes.

Whataya gonna do?

Now go show Jersey4Sure.com some love!

And in case you didn't already know, New Jersey rocks.

And in case you needed a reminder on why:

