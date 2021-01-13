Jersey’s own Bon Jovi Will Perform At Biden’s inauguration show ‘Celebrating America’

Well it looks like the inauguration is still on and so is the music! Jersey’s own, Bon Jovi will be performing at this year's inauguration of President- elect Joe Biden.

Not going to lie, I am still kind of surprised that the Inauguration is even happening. Considering all that has gone on in the past week, I assumed they would cancel it. Nothing about this past year has been normal and I expected the transfer of power to be abnormal as well. My guess is that they are trying to keep things as normal as possible, but that’s neither here nor there.

According to nj.com, Bon Jovi is set to perform at the Inauguration on Wednesday, January 20th at the capital. This all comes as The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced that they would be trying something new! This new spot will be called “Celebrating America.” This would include tons of musical tributes, hence why Bon Jovi will be performing. He joins a long list of performers that includes people artists such as Ant Clemons, who is also from Jersey, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato.

If you are not going to be traveling to the capital next week, don’t worry! You can still watch the performance's. It will air on January 20th, across multiple TV networks and streaming services. I think the best part is that it will be hosted by Tom Hanks! The special will be about 90 minutes and will air live from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., ET/PT on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.