This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

There isn’t technically a New Jersey NFL team. If you look through all the team names in the National Football League, you won’t find a New Jersey football team in the NFL lineup. But curiously, the answer to the question, “What NFL team is in New Jersey?” has not one, but two answers. Despite what their names might suggest, the New York Giants and the New York Jets both play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Those aren’t the only teams that fight over the NJ NFL team crown, either. The Philadelphia Eagles also play their home games at Lincoln Financial Field, which is just a short drive from New Jersey in Philly. They also attract fans from The Garden State. Giants, Jets, and Eagles fans can use sportsbook promo codes to follow and bet on their favorite “New Jersey” NFL teams in 2024, but which one will win over NJ during the upcoming season?

Over the last few seasons, the answer has been obvious. The Eagles have been the best team of these three “NJ” NFL teams. They’ve made the NFL Playoffs in each of the last three seasons, including in 2023 when they made a deep postseason run and landed in the Super Bowl where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles also “own” most of central and south New Jersey and cover a lot more ground than the Giants and Jets because of where they’re located.

That isn’t to say that the Giants and Jets don’t have their fair share of fans in New Jersey, though. The Giants are probably the more popular of the two overall, seeing as how they’ve won four Super Bowls with the most recent coming in 2012. The Jets, meanwhile, have just one Super Bowl victory, and it came all the way back in 1969 when Joe Namath was still running the show for the team.

But you could argue that the Jets will be the more popular of the two teams in 2024, barring another devastating injury to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He tore his Achilles at the start of the 2023 NFL season after joining the Jets in the offseason, and it completely derailed the Jets’ offense for the remainder of the year. As long as Rodgers is able to return under center, the Jets should be the more interesting of the two “New York” NJ NFL teams this season.

Still, the Giants and Jets fail to compare to the Eagles right now, who have one of the top offenses in the NFL thanks to quarterback Jalen Hurts. Giants and Jets fans might not like it, but they haven’t been able to achieve anywhere close to the kind of success that the Eagles have over the last 5 years — and it doesn’t appear that’s going to change in 2024. The Eagles will continue to win over New Jersey until the Giants and Jets prove they belong to be put into the same conversation as their counterparts from Philadelphia.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.