Jobs with 94.5 PST

Station Address:

94.5 PST (WPST-FM)

619 Alexander Road (#300)

Princeton, NJ, 08540

609-419-0300

NJBA Address:

NJBA

7 Centre Drive, Suite 12

Monroe Twp., NJ 08831

1-888-657-2346

NJBA Website: www.njba.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE NJBA ABOUT JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT 94.5 PST.

CONTACT 94.5 PST AT 609-419-0300.

***STATION (WPST) ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT***



Account Executive

Townsquare Media Trenton (New Jersey 101.5 FM and WPST 94.5 FM) is looking for a dynamic sales executive to join our media and digital advertising team! You will be selling local advertising for our innovative stations & all of its platforms, plus programmatic digital advertising and website platforms that include development, SEO and mobilization of sites.

Are you Commission Driven? Have a sense of what it takes to win? If you want to grow professionally, can move at the speed of light and still have fun - Well then we want to talk to you!

Responsibilities :

Prospect for qualified local and regional businesses; conduct thorough Customer Needs Analysis (C N A); present and close appropriate marketing solution programs. These programs may include any of Townsquare Media’s many assets for clients: Broadcast and Online radio, digital products such as display, streaming, loyalty programs, e-commerce, audience extension and digital marketing services.

Leverage our live event platform through sponsorship and sales programs to new and existing clients.

Create new relationships with local and regional businesses in our area.

Work with local and corporate marketing teams to develop campaign support materials.

Responsible to accurately project revenues, meet and exceed monthly budgets for all product lines and overachieve annual budgets.

Enter new customer data and other sales contract details for station clients.

Follow accountability set forth by your Sales Manager to help guide you to success achieving monthly sales quotas consistently.

Provide insight and value to executive management to shape the future of our organization.

Qualifications :

Goal oriented, a strong work ethic and a strong desire to learn.

Previous sales experience. A history of success with customers and a proven ability to develop and grow revenue.

Knowledge and experience with digital media.

The successful candidate will be smart, curious, tenacious, entrepreneurial, independent, passionate, and enthusiastic, and work with urgency to meet deadlines.

Accomplished at prospecting and qualifying.

Ability to engage clients quickly and develop rapport, with excellent communication and problem-solving skills.

Associates/Bachelor’s business/marketing-related degree or equivalent experience.

Valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and vehicle required.

Benefits :

Weekly, Monthly, and Quarterly contests

Uncapped commission potential

3 weeks of PTO

Company provided Laptop

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(k) Retirement Plan

High Energy Work Environment

Opportunity for Upward Mobility

The growth opportunity is great- TSM is a fast growing public company offering unlimited earning potential to our managers and salespeople.

To Apply :

Please apply online at: https://www.townsquaremedia.com/careers/openings?gh_jid=2420266

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BROADCASTING, LLC MAINTAINS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AND IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE TO WORK IN THE U.S.

Townsquare Media provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Townsquare Media complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Townsquare Media expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Townsquare Media’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

About Us :

Townsquare is a radio, digital media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on being the premier local advertising and marketing solutions platform in small and mid-sized markets across the U.S. Our assets include 321 radio stations and more than 330+ local websites in 67 U.S. markets, a digital marketing solutions company (Townsquare Interactive), a proprietary digital programmatic advertising platform (Townsquare Ignite) and approximately 200 live events. Our brands include local media assets such as WYRK, KLAQ, K2 and NJ101.5; iconic local and regional events such as WYRK’s Taste of Country (update link!), the Boise Music Festival, the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and Taste of Fort Collins; and leading tastemaker music and entertainment websites such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com and Loudwire.com