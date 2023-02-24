Johnson’s Popcorn: An Ocean City, NJ Staple Since 1940

Ocean City is known as America’s Family Resort. It’s had a lot of practice having been incorporated in the 19th Century as a city, in its current form of government on March 25, 1897.

Ocean City is famous for the beach, boardwalk, amusement rides, game rooms, pizza joints, restaurants, and “Blue Laws” (meaning no alcoholic beverages can be sold In Ocean City).

Since 1940, Ocean City has also been very famous for wonderful, piping hot caramel popcorn.

Johnson’s Popcorn is an iconic establishment, with multiple locations on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

During the past 82 years, Johnson’s Popcorn has served millions of people, who have ventured under the iconic red and white awnings to wait their turn in line to get hot caramel mixed with perfectly popped premium-grade kernels of popcorn.

A big part of the allure is that the caramel popcorn is hand mixed in large copper kettles. There is something to how the ingredients “magically” incorporated together in this fashion.

It has attracted large crowds just to watch the mixing process.

Get our free mobile app

Caramel Popcorn is a fun and enjoyable treat. Even the process of getting it piping hot and as fresh as humanly possible is enjoyable.

It’s also a fun gift to share it with friends, family, and colleagues.

Johnson’s Popcorn never closes. They’re open year-round and they also have a thriving mail-order business.

Johnson’s Popcorn comes in several flavors: Caramel, Peanut Crunch (made with Spanish peanuts), and a mix of Chocolate Drizzle and Peanut Crunch!

These premium flavors are presently on “vacation” and typically return with the cooler weather in October or early November.

I want to end this on a right of personal privilege. Johnson’s Caramel Popcorn is my favorite version of all time. For all of the wonderful reasons previously mentioned.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?