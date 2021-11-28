Join Us As We Collect Toys for Tots for Tots This Saturday!

Join Chris & The Crew this Saturday (December 4) as we collect toys for kids in our area this holiday season.

We'll be collecting new, unwrapped toys this Saturday (December 4) starting at 12 noon at Route 1 USA - Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram in Lawrenceville.

We’ve partnered with Toys for Tots of West Trenton for our collection. Chris & Joe from 94.5 PST's Chris & The Crew collecting new, unwrapped toys for families right here in Mercer County.

In 2020, Toys for Tots of West Trenton, NJ distributed 19,546 toys, supporting 13,953 kids. And this year... there's expected to be more demand than ever as families continue to struggle to make ends meet.

We'll see you this Saturday (December 4) at Route One USA - Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram in Lawrenceville from 12 noon until 3 pm. Come see us! Click here for driving directions.

Thanks to our sponsors: Route One USA - Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge Ram in Lawrenceville & Rob Dekanski of Remax First Advantage.

Unable to make it, but want to learn more about how you can support Toys for Tots of West Trenton in our area? Click here for more info.

We'll see you this Saturday with Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!