There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy some ice cream, although ice cream is a year-round treat anyway, isn't it?

A recent poll has decided the best ice cream in Bucks County, PA

Where can you get the best ice cream in Bucks County? A recent local poll has spoken. Keep reading.

In your eyes, what does a good ice cream shop have? Does it have hard ice cream or soft serve? Does it have tons of different toppings or just the classics? Are its creations Instagram-worthy? Does it have indoor seating or just outdoor seating? Does it give off a vibe that makes you say, "Awww, this is so cute?"

For me, it's hard ice cream. I'm not a soft serve fan. I know that's probably an unpopular opinion with Kohr Bros. being so popular "down the shore," as true New Jerseyans say.

Classic toppings are fine for me, like hot fudge and a creamy peanut butter sauce. I'm not into all the trendy toppings like Gummy Bears, Pop Rocks, or whatever else there is.

I love a cute, retro-ish ice cream shop too, definitely with Instagram post potential.

Oh, I'm also a cup girl most of the time. Although sometimes I do like the challenge of a cone on a hot summer day.

Recently, there was a poll that asked where your all-time favorite locally owned ice cream shop in Bucks County is. You were encouraged to vote for your favorite spot as much as you liked.

Jo-Jo's Ice Cream and Water Ice in Levittown voted Best Ice Cream in Bucks County

Drumroll please...and the winner is Jo-Jo's Homemade Ice Cream and Water Ice, on New Falls Road in Levittown. It's been a family business for many years.

Some of the remarks on the thousands of votes from fans of the adorable shop said they love "the quality of ingredients, variety of flavors, fun seasonal favorites, and its friendly owner and staff."

Have you been there? Its best sellers include Chocolate Overload, Frozen Minted Cookie, and Brownie Batter ice cream. Also popular are their Black Raspberry Soft Serve, Black Cherry Water Ice, and Cherry Dole Whip. Yum.

It closes for the season on October 30

You've got to go check out Jo-Jo's for yourself. It's open 7 days a week from noon - 10 pm. You'd better hurry. It closes for the season on October 30.

Jo-Jo's Ice Cream and Water Ice is located at 8801 New Falls Road in Levittown, PA.

