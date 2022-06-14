What’s open and closed? Juneteenth observed by NJ, federal government
For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as both a state and federal holiday.
This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
Juneteenth was first recognized as a state holiday in Texas back in 1980, and since then, the day has widely grown.
In September 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy officially signed legislation to declare the third Friday in June as a paid state holiday. But in June 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed June 19 as a federal holiday.
This means that Friday, June 17 marks New Jersey's Juneteenth holiday. Because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, Monday, June 20, marks the federal public holiday.
So what’s open and what’s closed for this year's Juneteenth, and when?
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission
- Friday, June 17: Closed
Federal Banks
- Monday, June 20: Closed
- TD Bank is closed on Sunday, June 19, and open on Monday, June 20
State Courts
- Monday, June 20: Closed
Federal Courts
- Monday, June 20: Closed
Post Office
- Monday, June 20: Closed
UPS
- Sunday, June 19: No UPS pickup or delivery service. Some UPS locations might have modified hours
FedEx
- Open
Financial Markets
- Monday, June 20: Closed
Transportation
- PATH: Open on a regular schedule
- NJ Transit: Open on a regular schedule
Grocery Stores
- ACME: Most are open
- Aldi: Most are open
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Most are open
- Costco Wholesale: Most are open
- ShopRite: Most are open
- Stop & Shop: Most are open
- Trader Joe's: Most are open
- Wegmans: Most are open
- Whole Foods: Most are open