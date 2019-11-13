Just Announced: Camila Cabello is Coming to Philly

Camila Cabello's new album, Romance, will be released on Dec. 6 and she'll be going on a headline tour to support the album next summer.

The Romance Tour will kick off on July 29 in Vancouver, BC and will hit the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Tue., Sept. 15.

Tickets for The Romance Tour will be available to Mastercard card holders before the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10am local time until Sunday, November 17th at 10pm local time. Cardholders will have access to a special Mastercard seating section and fan swag bag available on ticketing sites. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open, and will close on Saturday, November 16th at 10pm ET. The Verified Fan presale will have access to tickets starting Monday, November 18th at 9am local time until Wednesday, November 20th at 10pm local time. Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20thfrom 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21st at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information, please visit http://www.camilacabello.com/.

The Romance Tour will be Camila's first headline arena tour as a solo artist. She played The Fillmore in Philadelphia on May 1, 2018 as part of her Never Be The Same Tour. She also opened for Taylor Swift on July 13-14, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The only other area date on Camila's Romance Tour is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.