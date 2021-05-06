Concerts are back, baby! Justin Bieber is one of the first PST artists to announce his tour dates. On Instagram, Justin Bieber shared that he is getting ready for his Justice World Tour.

Tickets for the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour are already on sale for all dates. Plus, here are "a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages" which are also available, they say.

The Justice World Tour is set to start on February 18, 2022, in San Diego, California. It will wrap up on June 24, 2022, in Milwaukee.

In our area, the Justice World Tour will hit Philadelphia on June 16, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center. Click here to buy tickets.

The Justice World Tour will also be making a stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on March 31, 2022.

This tour was one we've been WAITING for. It was originally scheduled for 2020, but of course, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Then the rescheduled tour was supposed to kick off in June, but as capacity restrictions remain in many places, it was clear this tour may need to be pushed back again. The good news is Bieber added seven more shows to the tour than the 2021 version. So now there will be 52 dates in total.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

Concerts are back and it makes us so happy. Fans have to be extremely happy that the "Peaches" singer has made it official and is going on tour again.

