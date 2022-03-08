The Weeknd and Doja Cat are coming to Philadelphia for an EPIC concert this summer, and 94.5 PST wants to send you to the show with our 94 Minute Ticket Blitz this afternoon.

The 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' with the Weeknd and special guest, Doja Cat hits Lincoln Financial Field (The 'Linc) in Philly on Thursday, July 14. Tickets go on sale for the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Thursday (March 10) at 10 am, click here to learn more.

For 94 minutes only today, starting at 4 pm you can enter to win below on the PST app. If you're not on the app, click here to download it.







We'll have one pair of tickets every day this week on your ride home with Wade on 94.5 PST so keep listening and checking back.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. This contest is only valid today (Friday, March 11, 2022).

