It's about to be a big night in Philadelphia TV. In fact, it's a day that's more than two a half years in the making...

Jamie Apody Is Returning as a Sportscaster Tonight on FOX 29

A former 6 abc sports anchor is returning to TV screens. We've just learned that Jamie Apody will be anchoring a sportscast on FOX 29 on Monday evening (June 8).

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Jamie shared the news on Instagram earlier today saying that it was her first day at FOX 29 (a photo that was similar to first day of school post from a kid).

READ MORE: What Happened to John Bolaris?

"It's been 947 days since I last anchored a sportscast," she wrote in a post marking the occasion.

She'll be the sports anchor for the station's 6 pm broadcast. It's unclear if she'll also be on their 10 or 11 pm shows.

READ MORE: What Really Happened to Jamie Apody at FOX 29?

It's also unclear if she is just filling in tonight or if this is a permanent role. FOX 29 sports anchor Breland Moore commented on the post.

"Welcome to the team!! 😊 so excited to have you aboard," she wrote.

Other FOX 29 personalities chimed in as well on Instagram, including meteorologist Kathy Orr.

"Yay! Welcome Jamie! So happy to have you. See you on the set," Kathy said in a comment.

Is This Role Permanent For Jamie Apody?

It's unclear if this role is permanent for Jamie. So we reached out to FOX 29 for an official comment.

Apody has been filling in on the station's Phantasitc Sports show in recent months.

She last worked as a full-time sportscaster in the market on 6abc before being released (in a cloud of mystery) in the fall of 2023.

We'll see how this progresses.