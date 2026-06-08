We've been warned for over a year that to expect gridlock and chaos near the stadiums in South Philly this summer as the World Cup gets underway. Well, it's finally here and if you're going to the games we've got some essential info posted for you here.

Philly will host a total of six games during the tournament. Check out the complete schedule of games by clicking here.

World Cup in Philly: Know Before you Go

Alright, let's start here:

Parking lots will open five hours before kickoff. Stadium gates will open three hours before kickoff. Fans are reminded that there will be extra security measures in place as they enter the stadium.

The stadium complex is cashless. This means that only cards and mobile pay will be accepted at all concessions and lots.

Visitors (and residents) attending the games are encouraged to sign up for FIFA World Cup Alerts from the city of Philadelphia. Text CupPHL to 888-777 for texts updates covering everything from mass transit to schedule changes and more.

Now let's get to the stadium:

Getting to the World Cup Matches in Philly Via SEPTA

Mass transit (via SEPTA) is the recommended route to and from Philadelphia Stadium for the matches. SEPTA truly is the best bet to get to and from the stadium.

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That's because The Broad Street Line (B train) literally drops you off at the stadium complex and is in walking distance to the gates at the field.

It's also easy to get to. It's the last stop on the train so you cannot get lost. So just head south on the Broad Street Line.

READ MORE: Complete Schedule - World Cup in Philly

The cost of the train to the NRG stadium complex stop is also only just $2.90 each way. That's the same as any other SEPTA trip. They'll run additional trains before, during and after each match. Other cities are charging nearly $80 for train service to the World Cup matches.

Even better? The ride home of your trip will be free. A partnership with SEPTA and Airbnb will allow trains to be free starting at halftime up until two hours after the game ends.

Overnight train service on both the B and L will be available on every game day. Trains will run every 30 minutes (to key stations) throughout the night. You can click here to learn more.

For first-timers or visitors, contactless tap-to-pay is the easiest option — no SEPTA Key card required.

Getting to Philadelphia's World Cup Games Via PATCO (New Jersey Train)

If you're coming via South Jersey, consider PATCO. They'll be running enhanced service for all six match days (with regular PATCO fares applying). It's a great option from towns across South Jersey. Just drive to a PATCO station and board a train.

READ MORE: South

Simply exit at the 12th/13th & Locust Street Station. Follow signs to head toward the street level. You'll be able to transfer to SEPTA's Broad Street Line at Walnut-Locust Station. Take the "B" train southbound to the stadium complex.

Getting to the World Cup Games If You're Driving

If you're getting to the games by driving, good luck. Traffic will be heavy. But here are the suggested routes.

From the north (Bucks County, NE Philly): I-95 South to Broad Street, Exit 17 (right lane), follow stadium signs. Alternate: I-95 South to Packer Avenue, Exit 19.

I-95 South to Broad Street, Exit 17 (right lane), follow stadium signs. Alternate: I-95 South to Packer Avenue, Exit 19. From the south (Delaware, Maryland, Chester County): I-95 North to Broad Street Exit 17, or Packer Avenue Exit 19.

I-95 North to Broad Street Exit 17, or Packer Avenue Exit 19. From the west (King of Prussia, 76 corridor): I-76 East to Sports Complex Exit 349, right on Broad Street. Alternate: I-76 to Packer Avenue Exit 350.

I-76 East to Sports Complex Exit 349, right on Broad Street. Alternate: I-76 to Packer Avenue Exit 350. From New Jersey: Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into Philadelphia, then take Broad Street, Exit 349, and make a left onto Broad Street. From there you should follow signs to stadium parking. *It is not advised to take the Ben Franklin Bridge as you'll be dropped in Old City and have to navigate busy Center City traffic.

Getting to the World Cup Games in Philly Via Rideshares (like Uber & Lyft)

If you're taking a rideshare app (like Uber or Lyft) to and from the games, you may be walking further than you imagined.

Uber and Lyft will have limited access near Philadelphia Stadium on match days due to temporary traffic controls and geofencing restrictions. Plus there will be significant surge pricing after each match.

In fact, the designated pick-up and drop-off location is FDR Park — not the stadium itself. That means you'll need to walk from FDR Park to the stadium. Factor in the extra time and distance. It's about a 20 minute walk (a mile in total).

Taking SEPTA to areas further away from the stadium complex is a best bet.