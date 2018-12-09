Justin Timberlake’s Philadelphia Concert Rescheduled for April

Justin Timberlake has been forced to postpone his upcoming concert in Philadelphia. The show, which was originally scheduled to take place this Sunday night (December 17), will now happen on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

The 37-year-old pop star announced on social media last Thursday that he was forced to postpone all December concert dates as he continues to recover from bruised vocal cords.

Timberlake was scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center on December 17. If you have tickets, hold on to them. They will be good for the rescheduled tour date.

“My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month," Timberlake wrote. "I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before."