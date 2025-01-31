NBC 10 in Philadelphia has said goodbye to yet another reporter. This time it’s a reporter who has been with the station for about three years.

Karen Hua Departs NBC Philadelphia

NBC 10’s Karen Hua has departed the station (and the city) that she’s called home for three years.

She first posted the news that she was leaving back in November, but now we know where she’s headed.

In the post back in November, Hua recalled the decision to move to Philadelphia three years ago, saying: "I was so scared to move here—afraid I’d be homesick and wouldn’t make friends. I love that I was wrong. I love Bucks County in the fall, the first Kohr Bro’s of the season in Ocean City, random Thursdays alone at the Magic Gardens, every 4th of July.”

Her post at the time, however, was kind of cryptic as she wasn’t able to share where she was headed yet.

Instead, she simply said, “I can’t wait to share the adventure I’ll be starting in January—a new city and dream news job .”

Karen Hua Joins CBS News

Now it’s been revealed that Hua has joined CBS News as national correspondent. She’ll be based in Houston, Texas.

“I’ve joined CBS News as a national reporter based in Texas, covering the South and Middle America—the border, politics, hurricanes, tornadoes—the feel-good stories of humanity in between,” Hua wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

She’ll be contributing stories to CBS’ Evening News program and CBS Mornings among others.

Congratulations, Karen! Philly misses you already.

During her time off, by the way, Hua says she was grateful to have the time to recharge.

“6 weeks to backpack India, Sri Lanka, and Australia. 6 weeks to simply sleep and see the world,” she wrote on an Instagram post earlier this month.