This past September, Philadelphia TV viewers were surprised when one of the city's leading TV newscasters abruptly disappeared from TV screens. But after only a few months, she's re-emerged… in a big way!

Jessica Kartalija Joins Philly's 6abc

Jessica Kartalija announced on social media last week that she had joined the 6abc team. In an Instagram post, she was holding a 6abc mug and captioned it as "finally ready to spill the tea," saying she would see you soon on 6abc.

READ MORE: Jamie Apody Breaks Silence About Departure from 6abc

Well, we didn't have to wait long to see Kartalija on-air at 6abc. Her first report came Wednesday evening from Levittown.



She also appeared on-air during the station's (very rainy) Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast from the Ben Franklin Parkway alongside a slew of the station's most familiar faces.

We've reached out to 6abc to comment on Kartalija's role at the station, but it looks like she's working as a field reporter for now.

READ MORE: 6abc Hires Jamie Apody's Replacement, Jason Dumas

A spokesperson for the TV station did offer some insight exclusively to the Philadelphia Business Journal. They say that Jessica joined the Action News team as a "part-time reporter," but they didn't offer more details about her employment.

Of course, with a lot of the station's veteran reporters taking vacation time over the course of the holiday season, it is highly possibly we'll see her frequently on TV.

In fact, on Monday, she appeared in an early evening report outside of Philadelphia International Airport about holiday travel.

Jessica Kartalija Abruptly Departs Philadelphia's CBS 3

Jessica's joining 6abc comes about three months after her relatively abrupt departure from Philadelphia's CBS 3.

She had been with the station since 2018. We told you about that when the news first broke here.

Her most recent work at the station had her partnered with Philadelphia TV legend Ukee Washington for their evening newscasts at 5 pm, 6 pm, and 11 pm.

We don't know exactly why Kartalija departed the network, but it appears as if it was likely a cost-cutting move by the station.

Since Jessica was released from the station, however, Ukee has been anchoring the station's 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts solo (without a co-anchor).

We'll see if this part-time role at 6abc becomes full-time for Jessica. Welcome back to our TV screens!