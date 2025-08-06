Thanks for stopping by Rita's of Newtown, PA for another Ticket Thursday with 94.5 PST! It's your chance to win two (2) tickets to see Katy Perry live at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly this Saturday night!

Enter to win right here:

Katy Perry brings The Lifetimes Tour to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center THIS SATURDAY NIGHT and you could be there with a pair (2) tickets!

Rocket Pop Ice just landed at Rita’s! Top it with firecracker glitter for the perfect gelato. Rocket Pop Ice is here for a limited time only! Be cool, eat a Rita's!

We'll see you on August 21 for our next Ticket Thursday with Rita's. Check back to find out where we'll be.