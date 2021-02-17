Kelly Clarkson will sit down with Dr. Jill Biden at the White House later this month in what will be the first solo TV interview for the esteemed First Lady and longtime educator since her husband, Joe Biden, was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States last month.

Clarkson revealed the news on Wednesday (Feb. 17) after her namesake daytime variety program, the Kelly Clarkson Show, teased the previous day that a "very special" revelation was on the way.

Of course, lots of TV viewers enjoy the singer, talk show host and American Idol alum's rapport with other musicians and entertainers, as well as the musical showcases that spice up Clarkson's broadcasts. But an exclusive chat with the First Lady of the United States is an entirely different type of interview. With that in mind, Clarkson could barely contain her excitement on Wednesday.

"I'm going to the White House, y'all!" Clarkson exclaims in a video announcement. "First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and I are hanging for The Kelly Clarkson Show — I'm so excited. Tune in Feb. 25."

Dr. Biden has been married to President Biden since 1977; the pair met two years before on a blind date set up by one of Joe Biden's brothers. She previously served as the Second Lady when Biden was the vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. In 2020, Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in a heated election that Trump hotly denied that he had lost.

The syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show premiered during 2019's fall season. It has since earned several Daytime Emmy Awards nominations, including a subsequent win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson. Check your local listings for program times.

