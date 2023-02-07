Is Kelly Clarkson Moving to NJ? Reports Say She’s Checking Out $3M Homes

Is Kelly Clarkson about to become a New Jersey resident? It looks as though it may be a possibility amidst reports that The Kelly Clarkson show is looking for a new start on the east coast!

The former American Idol winner who's made an illustrious career wearing many different hats as a singer, songwriter, author, talent show host and daytime talk show host has been reportedly checking out multi-million dollar homes in New Jersey, according to RadarOnline.

Word on the street is that NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show, which has been taped in Universal City, California since its debut in 2019, is in talks to move production to the Tri-state area on the East Coast (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) according to Variety.

Which means, Kelly would need another house to call home! RadarOnline reports that she's been checking out homes around $3 million dollars in New Jersey, presumably close to New York City.

In fact, an insider for RadarOnline says "“She thinks the move is essential for her family." And source says “She has been looking at homes in the $3 million range in Jersey, close to where a few of the Real Housewives live.” Though we don't know exactly which ones.

For reference, the Housewives of New Jersey live in cities like Montville, Paramus, Montvale, Franklin Lakes, Tenafly and Englewood - Yep. All close to New York City!

So far, no final decisions have been made regarding the future residence of The Kelly Clarkson Show - if they decide to move at all.

Would be pretty cool to be able to say "Kelly Clarkson is a New Jerseyan" though!

