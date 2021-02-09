Kelly Clarkson opened up about trying to co-parent her kids with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, during a segment on her daytime talk show on Tuesday (Feb. 9). Talking to Khloe Kardashian, Clarkson acknowledged that the situation is "tough."

The 38-year-old pop superstar, TV personality and occasional country singer has two children with Blackstock; 6-year-old daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 4. Kardashian has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," Clarkson tells Kardashian in the clip below. "It's tough. ... I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

She adds that she and her estranged husband are focusing on their kids during their divorce.

"As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board," Clarkson states.

Clarkson and Blackstock wed in October of 2013. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents on July 21, and the couple tried to work out the details of their divorce as amicably as possible in private, citing the best interests of their kids.

The situation turned more complicated in September of 2020, when Starstruck Management Group, which Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, founded and where Blacktock works as a talent agent, sued Clarkson, alleging they were owed unpaid commissions totaling more than a million dollars. She fired back in a countersuit in December, alleging that Blackstock, who served as her manager throughout their marriage, had defrauded her by overcharging her over the years. She further alleged that Starstruck was not even licensed to practice in California, a violation of the California Labor Code. Blackstock denied her claims in legal documents he filed in January of 2021.

A judge awarded Clarkson primary custody of the couple's children in November of 2020.

Clarkson has recently listed her former California home for sale after moving to a new house amid her divorce, and she also recently lowered the asking price on her mansion outside of Nashville, which has been on the market since 2017.

