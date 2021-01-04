Kick Off 2021 with the Friends Secret Starbucks Menu Frappuccino

Could this BE any more delicious?

If you thought the nostalgia behind Friends would end with 2020, you are so wrong. I mean, wasn't that like the best part of the whole year?

For real though, we have to continue talking about Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey because they have moved their Friends reunion to 2021 after production was halted during COVID-19 quarantine.

So let the nostalgia continue... the next time you head to Starbucks.

You can order the Friends Secret Starbucks Frappuccino pretty easily, I recommend doing it on your phone to make it easier for the baristas.

Here's what you'll need according to Bustle:

the drink was “inspired by the purple of Monica’s apartment” and the opening credits' iconic orange couch; you can order it by asking for “Raspberry Crème Frappuccino” blended with a scoop of dragonfruit, with a ring of Pumpkin Sauce added to the inside of the cup before the Frapp gets poured into it.

If your Starbucks doesn't have raspberry creme frapps on the menu, start with vanilla bean and add raspberries.

I'm telling you, order this on your app to help the barista!

Also, tell me what it tastes like because honestly it sounds gross.

