When you hear the word bar, you think of alcoholic beverages, right? I would too. Well, listen to this. A new kind of bar is coming soon to Bucks County. It's a cocktail bar with no alcohol.

Free Spirit Social House is Doylestown's first nonalcoholic bar

Yes, you read that right. No alcohol at this new bar...zero, nada, zilch. You get the idea. Free Spirit Social House is set to open in a few weeks in quaint downtown Doylestown.

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Prazis Prazis

Free Spirit Social House is an extension of Free Spirit in Buckingham

Alcohol-free isn't a new concept for co-owner, Christa Vigilante. Three years ago, she opened Free Spirit, a retail shop in Buckingham that offers nonalcoholic spirits. You can also find spirit-free wines and nonalcoholic beer. She knew there was an audience that craved a creative cocktail, sans alcohol.

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The Free Spirit shop was an instant success, but, customers wanted more. They wanted a space to gather and drink those creative, nonalcoholic cocktails, glasses of wine, and mugs of beer. So, when Jared Schafkopf, the founder of Yerba Mate Life, and his father, Gary Schafkopf, came along with a partnership offer to do just that, open a space to gather with fun, nonalcoholic drinks, she couldn't pass it up.

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It's underneath Zad Albasha Mediterranean Grill on South Main Street

Free Spirit Social House is on South Main Street, below Zad Albasha Mediterranean Grill, in the middle of Gap and Serendipity. You can expect nonalcoholic craft cocktails, coffee, teas, and more. There will be food, too. You'll indulge in "nostalgic American favorites and Vietnamese and Korean-style street food."

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“It’s just really nice people like what we do enough to want more of it, and now we’re able to build something bigger to offer the community. We’re trying to make it a space for everyone. The goal is to create a community space where people could come and socialize, relax and hang out," Vigilante said in the article.

Dry drinking is certainly trendy these days, as people are more health-conscious and hyper-aware of what they're choosing to put in their bodies.

For more information on Free Spirit Social House, click here and follow it on Instagram. As soon as I find out the grand opening information, I'll pass it along. It's going to be soon.