There is really no better place to celebrate the fall and winter seasons than Peddler's Villiage in Lahaska, PA. For years, Peddler's Village has been open for hundreds of family-friendly events like scarecrow decorating contests, sand castle building contests, and much much more.

To celebrate kicking off the fall season, the town is hosting its Food Truck Thursdays.

The next Food Truck Thursdays event is happening at the end of this month, so you’re going to want to round up your friends and family and head on out to try some of the amazing food that’s up for grabs.

Peddler’s Village has rounded up a great list of food trucks that are making their way out to this event coming up at the end of the month. Some of the trucks that you’ll be able to try if you make your way out to this event will give you a taste of Mexican, Italian, BBQ, Asian, and even Philly cheesesteaks.

The trucks that will be out there packed with food are Meat Wagon BBQ, Empanada Guy, Have A Ball!, Chank’s Pizza Cones, Lobster Dogs, G’Day Gourmet, The Little Sicilian, Phila Eats, Jumpty Dumplings, and Local Harvest Pizza.

See any of your favorites on this list? Make sure to go out to Peddler’s Village for a super fun night for the whole family. Peddler's Village is one of my favorite day trip spots because it’s just so wholesome and perfect for all ages.

The Food Truck Thursday event is happening Thursday, September 29 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Bring a blanket and chairs and meet on the Street Road Green in Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA.

15 Facts You Didn't Know About New Jersey There's plenty of history in the Garden State that New Jerseyans don't know about! Here are some things you may have not heard about NJ