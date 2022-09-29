Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton, NJ Is “Painting The Bar Pink”

Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton, New Jersey is “Painting the Bar Pink” with this event next week. If you’ve never been there before, Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton is one of the area’s most well-known pubs.

They’re an independently owned Irish pub with an American twist. Killarney’s was opened way back in 2008 and they’ve been doing exceptionally well ever since! Killarney's often teams up with tons of local businesses, organizations, and community members to put on events very frequently.

Now, they’re teaming up with their partners over at Robert Wood Johnson’s hospital and their Young Professionals Group to raise money to benefit the RWJUH Hamilton Cancer Center. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton is located at 1 Hamilton Health Place, Hamilton Township, New Jersey, 08690.

Making your way out to this event that will be packed with good food, good drinks, and lots of fun will help benefit people in your own community who are diagnosed with cancer.

According to their Facebook post that was made to advertise the event, there will even be some celebrity bartenders serving up some drinks that I’m sure will be amazing.

Also, just for coming out, you’ll get to munch on some appetizers, enter to win some raffle baskets, play some games and even win some amazing prizes. Killarney’s Publick House’s Paint the Bar Pink event to benefit RWJUH Hamilton Cancer Center will take place on Thursday, October 6 from 4 pm to 8 pm, so make sure to stop by for a good cause!

