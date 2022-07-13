Sip & Shop at Killarney’s In Hamilton, NJ To Support Local Businesses

If you’re from the Mercer County, NJ area, I’m sure you’ve heard of Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton, NJ. The bar itself is well known throughout the area and they’re known for hosting some pretty cool events.

Killarney’s is always swarming with locals and has not only a great roster of bartenders who make some killer drinks, but their food is just as good too.

They have a ton of events that are open to the public like yesterday they had a Tye-Dye and Tequila party which was open to everyone. When you showed up you could sip on your favorite tequila and come have a wholesome night out tye-dying some shirts.

The next event they have coming up this coming Saturday is their Sip & Shop event which is something I’ve never heard of before.

It looks like there will be vendors from local businesses who will be showing up with some items and you can go to browse while you sip on some good drinks.

On their flyer that was posted to Facebook, it says the event will take place on the patio at Killarney’s. This is such a great event that will really help the local businesses who will be there get some recognition from the town, and also create a wholesome night out for some of the residents.

I got word that some of the local businesses that will make their way out to the event are All State, Prüvit Ketones, K.K Sweets, Touchstone Crystals, Tastefully Simple, The Vape Shop, Designs by Daisy and so much more.

It looks like the list has a wide variety of businesses so I’m sure there’s something for everyone there!

The event will be taking place this Saturday, July 16 from 9 am - 12 pm. The kitchen and bar will be open starting at 10, so much sure you’re ready for an early brunch moment!

Killarney’s Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Trenton, NJ, 08619.

