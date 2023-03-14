St.Patty's Day is officially here and it's the one holiday that is solely dedicated to drinking some good beer and spending as much of the say as possible inside of a bar, at least to my friends and me.

There are so many amazing bars that will be having specials this Friday in honor of the holiday right in Mercer County, but there are a few bars that are just a must when it comes to celebrating this year.

This one bar is personally my favorite St. Patty's Day spot within Mercer County and it's always popping every year without fail. If you don't have plans yet, Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton, NJ will be a St.Patrick's Day hotspot for sure for 2023.

I know a ton of people have been making their list of bars to hit this weekend to celebrate and this is such a staple for the people of Mercer County. Not to mention, Killarney's just owns St.Patrick's Day.

This Mercer County Irish pub has so many food and drink specials that are impossible to overlook. They've been posting that they have corned beef and cabbage all month long in celebration of St.Patty's and also posted this amazing Lucky Charms-inspired drink.

They have an indoor and outdoor patio stocked with all of the staples that you'll want/need all St.Patrick's Day long. Since this is the day they wait for all year, Killarney's will be open for business starting at 9 am on St.patrick's Day and live music will be starting at noon, so the party will literally be going from sun up until sundown!

Killrney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton, NJ, 08619.

10 Things That Remind Us Of St Patricks Day Things that have to do with St. Patrick's Day