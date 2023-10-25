Have Breakfast With Santa At This Hamilton, NJ Bar/Restaurant

Christmas is coming up sooner than you may think, so it's time to start planning out those holiday-themed events that will take over your weekends from November 1st to December 25th!

Of course, you could venture out to either Philadelphia or New York City to check out some of the amazing events going on in the city to celebrate Christmas, but there are some awesome events happening right in the suburbs as well!

A lot of local businesses this time of year start to announce their big holiday plans for the year and Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton, New Jersey has announced something really awesome that your entire family can enjoy.

Killarney's is a bar/restaurant located in Hamilton, New Jersey that is a local favorite in Mercer County. They announced they'll be putting on a Breakfast with Santa event this Christmas season and there will be two different seating times to check out with your family. Santa will be riding his sleigh into Hamilton, New Jersey on Saturday, December 1st.

Bring the entire family and check out the delicious breakfast buffet that will be available at both 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. It seems like they will only be offering a breakfast buffet and not making things from their normal menu.

This is the perfect event to bring your family to and also a great way to support a local business during the holiday season. Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton, New Jersey. Check out the details on their site here!

