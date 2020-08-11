King Of Prussia Mall Hoping To Bring Amazon Fulfillment Center To The Mall

Shopping at King of Prussia Mall or even just walking through the mall can be a little overwhelming because there is so much going on. It looks like even more can be coming to King of Prussia Mall soon.

PhillyMag.com has reported that the owner of King of Prussia Mall is working with Amazon to bring an Amazon Fulfillment Center to the shopping mall. It was recently reported that multiple JCPenny and Sears locations are actually working to become an Amazon fulfillment center as well. Interesting enough, that is actually part of the deal that will bring an AFC to the King of Prussia Mall.

According to PhillyMag.com, if the Amazon Fulfillment Center does end up coming to King of Prussia it will be taking over where the JCPenny location was. A big part of the decision to bring the Amazon Fulfillment Center to the mall is to be able to recover from the small profit during the pandemic. Amazon has said that the e-commerce company has had an extremely good year even during the pandemic. So, Simon Malls, owner of KOP, is making a solid move to bring even more business to the King of Prussia Mall.

We learned from PhillyMag.com that King of Prussia Mall is willing to give Amazon a great deal when it comes to renting out empty department stores within the mall.

I personally believe that this is a good thing that King of Prussia Mall is looking to bring an Amazon Fulfillment Center to the mall. It can definitely help tons of people get a new job after many lost their jobs because of the coronavirus.