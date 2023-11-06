Does Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s new baby boy’s name pay homage to Philadelphia?

GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION - Arrivals Getty Images for GQ loading...

We were so excited for the Kardashian/Barker power couple to welcome their new baby boy to the world just last week. Neither Kourtney nor Travis have come out publicly saying that the baby has arrived, but there have been sightings of family members visiting LA hospitals and sources close to the couple saying that baby Rocky Thirteen Barker has arrived!

This will be Travis and Kourtney’s first child together. Kourtney also has three children with her ex, Scott Disick while Travis has two children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. In an interview alongside his daughter, Alabama, Travis shared months ago that if he were to pick his son’s name, it would be Rocky Thirteen Barker.

In a recent interview, Travis confirmed that the baby boy’s name was in fact Rocky and that he and Kourtney were awaiting his arrival. Now that the baby is born, what is the meaning behind the name Rocky Thirteen Barker? It may have some Philly roots attached to it! In the interview with his daughter Alabama, Travis reveals that he liked the name Rocky for two reasons. One is that one of his favorite guitar players is named Rocky George and two is that “Rocky” is "the greatest boxing movie of all time".

We all know that Rocky Balboa, although a fictional character, is a legend in Philadelphia and always will be. I think it’s pretty cool that through the grapevine, Travis and Kourtney’s son will have some roots in Philadelphia by being named after Sylvester Stalone’s fictional persona, Rocky.

Blink-182's Travis Barker Through The Years Travis Barker of Blink-182 pictures Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks