The Biggest Christmas Village in The World Is Less Than 2 Hours From Philly

It may be early October, but it is DEFINITELY time to make your plans for Christmas 2023.

After all, with a limited calendar of time to see Christmas activities this is one that many Pennsylvanians mark on their calendars. Heck, it's popular with tourists from across the globe... for good reason!

Pennsylvania's Ultimate Christmas Village is Koziar's Christmas Village

I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting pretty soon.

The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. We've got a TON of photos from inside the village posted below. Keep scrolling.

It's Kozair's Christmas Village, located in Berville, PA. So that's Berks County, PA, if you were wondering.

When Does Koziar's Christmas Village Open for 2023?

Kozaiar's Christmas village is visited by tourists from nearby and far away, and we're less than a month from the village opening its magical displays for the season.

They will open on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Santa and his helpers have special treats in store for opening night, by the way, they say.

What Is Koziar's Christmas Village?

It's a mammoth holiday attraction that's been visited by SO many for more than four generations.

Tucked in the quiet countryside, it's described as a "fairyland" with more than a MILLION Christmas lights adorning buildings, barns, and the landscape.

While there you can tour Santa's Post Office, an Old-Fashioned Bakery, a Toy Shop, and more in the village.

Yeah, it's a REAL life-sized Christmas village. It's been featured on the TODAY show and more.

In fact, since its opening in 1948, it has consistently been named one of the top holiday attractions in the ENTIRE world.

This season should be a little extra epic. 2022 actually marks their 75th season, so they say that "Santa and his helpers have lots of treats in store for their guests this year."

Friends of mine who have visited say it's literally like visiting the North Pole.

From Thanksgiving until New Year's Day, it will be open nightly. They've posted their schedule of exact hours on their website here.