Lambertville is Hosting a Benefit Concert for Hurricane Victims

According to MyCentralJersey.com, a benefit concert with take place this weekend to help those who have suffered damage due to Hurricane Ida.

The Lambertville Helping Hands Benefit Concert will take place this weekend, (October 9th and 10th and will be held at the Hunterdon County Fairgrounds.

The concert is being put on by the Lambertville Chamber of Commerce and Capitol Health and will have many things to enjoy.

There will be live music from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and from Noon to 5pm on Sunday. Outside food is allowed, but there will also be food for purchase and even ice cream.

Tickets are $35 in advanced and $50 the day of the event. All proceeds will go directly to those who have been affected by Hurricane Ida. For more info, please visit here.

Hurricane Ida was so mean to New Jersey. I don't think anyone was prepared for the devastation it caused.

When I drove to work that morning, it took me an hour because of roads that were closed due to flooding. It has NEVER taken me that long to get to the radio station from my house, even in a snowstorm.

I know what those affected by Hurricane Ida are feeling because our family went through similar devastation during Hurricane Sandy. My Dad's house is waterfront and our entire downstairs was destroyed.

We've rebuilt our house since then, but the entire process was just absolutely devastating. Some people at the Jersey Shore still haven't rebuilt their homes and some have just abandoned them.

It's horrible to see such devastation all over our state. I keep hoping and praying that people can rebuild.