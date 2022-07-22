In Monmouth County, there's lots of competition when it comes to grocers.

One long-standing store just isn't able to keep up.

It's hard not to find a grocery chain in Monmouth.

Shoprite dominates the area with locations in Howell, Wall Township, Belmar, Neptune, Long Branch, Marlboro, Shrewsbury, Aberdeen, and Hazlet.

Stop & Shop also has numerous locations in Neptune City, Long Branch, Howell, and Freehold.

Wegmans is in Ocean Township and Manalapan.

ACME is popular in Wall Township, Lincroft, Fair Haven, Freehold, and Little Silver.

That's not to mention Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Lidl.

Plus, the much-awaited Amazon Fresh should be opening by the end of 2022.

This kind of competition doesn't make it easy for "the little guy."

This sign is currently hanging in the window.

The APP has confirmed with Lou Scaduto Jr., the President of Food Circus Supermarkets that Super Foodtown in the Middlebrook Plaza will be closing.

The Sea Girt and Red Bank locations will stay open.

I'm really bummed by this news. Super Foodtown has the nicest employees and the bakery and butcher and top-notch.

They have always been a little more expensive than other options, but it has always been worth it for the convenience.

APP's king of what's going where David P. Willis is reporting that Super Foodtown was unable to come to an agreement on a new lease.

The Prez of Food Circus said that if it weren't for the size of the building, the store may have been able to stay open. He said a smaller store would have worked.

I hope all of the employees of the Ocean Super Foodtown get positions at the other locations and land on their feet.

