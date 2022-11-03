America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania

It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend.

The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County.

It's Kozair's Christmas Village, located in Berville, PA. So that's Berks County, PA, if you were wondering.

The best part? It opens THIS WEEKEND (Saturday, November 5, 2022). The weather forecast looks a little more summer-like this weekend (with high temperatures in the mid-70s) so it may be a great time to experience a little bit of Christmas. Right?

You can tour Santa's Post Office, an Old-Fashioned Bakery, A Toy Shop, and more in the village. Yeah, it's a REAL life-sized Christmas village. It's been featured on the TODAY show and more.

Since its opening in 1948, it has consistently been named one of the top holiday attractions in the ENTIRE world.

This season should be a little extra epic. 2022 actually marks their 75th season, so they say that "Santa and his helpers have lots of treats in store for their guests this year."

Friends of mine who have visited say it's literally like visiting the North Pole. The village has more than a million Christmas lights "adorning buildings, gift barns, and landscape," the website says.

They'll be open weekends, through Thanksgiving:

Friday nights 6 pm - 9 pm

Saturday nights 5 pm - 10 pm

Sunday nights 5 pm - 9 pm

The hour will extend after Thanksgiving, of course. You can click here to view full hours.

It's $12 for adults on usual nights, with discounts available for kids and seniors.