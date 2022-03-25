Jersey City's own St. Peter's College has become quite a Cinderella story this March as they continue their journey through the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament.

They're playing in Philadelphia, so it's feasible that many from our area may want to go to the game (even at this late hour) before tipoff in a few hours.

Well, if you're planning on going, get ready to pay up.... BIG TIME!

The cheapest tickets we could find on several resale sites (like StubHub and more) are in the upper levels around $196. But that's a bargain pair that won't likely be available for too much longer.

Tip-off for tonight's game is at 7:09 pm inside the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

After all, the average pair of tickets that we are seeing as of 4:30 pm looks to cost about $375-$400 a seat in the upper levels of the Wells Fargo Center. Of course, this availability can change quickly since the event is only a few hours away.

If you're looking to be closer to the action, we found lower center tickets for nearly $1,400 this afternoon on Stubhub. I mean, they were only $1,399 so that's technically a bargain, right?

This is not an official endorsement of any resale ticket websites, so you should always purchase your tickets from a reputable retailer.

I think many St. Peter's fans will be priced out of this one, but if you're in Philly or Jersey tonight that shouldn't stop you from having a good time. Go to an area bar to watch the game or watch at home (where the cost of admission is at least free).