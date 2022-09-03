So here we are with August closing out and heading into September and the work continues at the Bandwagon Diner aka Mr. Breakfast on Route 37 in Toms River. We have been following the work as they get closer to the remodeling project completion.

I was recently traveling along Route 37 and wanted to grab a few more pics because the remodel is really taking shape and the Bandwagon is looking good as crews continue their work this summer on the diner in Toms River.

The Bandwagon/Mr Breakfast website says "Bandwagon Diner is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our one of a kind customer and courteous staff is like having an extended family. Bandwagon Diner is a great place to relax after work, meet up with friends for a weekend out. Anyone that has been to Bandwagon Diner knows the atmosphere is unbeatable and so are our prices."

Were you a customer of the Bandwagon/Mr Brteakfast? If so what was your favorite dish there? Share your review and recommendations with our listeners. We always love hearing from you at home.

What do you think of the "remodel"? Like the new look Bandwagon Diner? Let us know your thoughts and post your comments below. We always love getting your input. I know we are all eager for the construction to be completed and the Diner re-open. I can smell the pancakes already!

