Lawrence Township Community Day Is On For 2022

It’s that time of the year again and Lawrence Township in New Jersey is getting ready to put on its annual Community Day event for 2022! Lawrence puts on this event every year and it always draws in a huge crowd from so many people in the community.

They always have a lot of vendors from local businesses that come and make their way out. In years past there have always been food trucks, face painting, crafters, and much more that come out to entertain and meet members of the community.

It's good to go out and meet some of your neighbors while just enjoying everything the town has to offer. As of now, we aren’t sure how the weather will pan out, but fingers crossed it stays as fall-like and cool as it has been! Lawrence Township is also offering something completely different at this year’s community day event as well.

You can show up and get your COVID vaccination for free with no appointment necessary at this year’s event. The vaccinations will be offered on the day of the event between 12 pm and 4 pm. If you want to learn more about this event, the Lawrence Township official website will have more to offer.

Lawrence Township’s Community Day is all going down on Sunday, October 2nd from 12 pm to 4 pm. If you’re interested in going out and seeing what it has to offer, the event will be set up at Central Park in Lawrence which is located at 100 Dave Nevius Way, Lawrence Township, NJ, 08648.

