Lawrence Township, NJ Announces 2022 Memorial Day Parade

The date is set. Hopefully, the weather will cooperate this year. The Lawrence Township Memorial Day Parade for 2022 will be Saturday, May 28th at 10am, according to the Lawrence Township Recreation Department. All are welcome.

After a rainout last year, the town is ready to celebrate and honor our local heroes. If you or someone you know are a veteran or current serving in the U.S. military, the Lawrence Township Patriotic Committee would love for you to be a part of the parade.

Organizers are also looking for non-profit community groups (scouts, sports teams, schools, etc.), marching bands, car clubs, antique and military vehicles

You must register your group by filling out the parade participation form. You can find that form by clicking here.

The parade kicks off promptly at 10am at Lawrence High School on Princeton Pike. It will proceed to Darrah Lane, Birchwood Knoll, and end on Berwyn Place. There will be a Memorial Day Service held at the end of the parade at Veterans Park. To see a map of the route, click here.

I live in Lawrence Township and absolutely love going to this parade. I will be clapping for and thanking our veterans, dancing to the marching bands, waving to neighbors and friends walking with community groups... small town living at its best.

So, grab your flags, wear red, white & blue and bring your family and friends to have some fun. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer after all. Plan a BBQ for after to keep the fun going.

For more information on the parade you may call (609) 844-7067.

