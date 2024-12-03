Enter to Win Tickets to See LAWRENCE at The Wellmont Theater

LAWRENCE is coming to New Jersey and 94.5 PST wants to send you to the show for free. Scroll below for your chance to win tickets.

LAWRENCE brings The Family Business Tour to Montclair on March 27, 2025, where they’ll perform their hits including a 94.5 PST favorite, “Watcha Want.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 6) at Ticketmaster.com, but you can win them BEFORE you can buy them right here:

Contest runs through December 8, 2024. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted by 94.5 PST's promotions team at the conclusion of the contest.

Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!