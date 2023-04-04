There’s a secret new ice cream shop in Lawrenceville that you have to go visit. I swear over the last 2 weeks I have seen so many posts about how amazing this new ice cream place is in the area and I gotta say, it looks amazing.

The shop is called US Mr. Ice Cream and from all of the pictures I’ve seen of the desserts that come out of this place, it looks amazing.

US Mr. Ice Cream has only been open for a few short weeks now, but it has people from all over the Mercer County area flocking to it to go get some after-dinner dessert. Just from checking out their Instagram alone, this place has everything you could think of.

From Kinder Bueno ice cream to Pineapple sundaes in a waffle bowl, this ice cream shop is blowing up within the community. Now with the weather getting warmer, it’s the perfect opportunity to make your way down there to try out this place for yourself.

Everyone who has gone has talked about how friendly the staff is and how amazing the ice cream is.

If you’ve never heard of it before, US Mr. Ice Cream is located on Princeton Avenue in Lawrenceville, off of the Brunswick Circle.

It sits in a lot before the side entrance to the Trenton Farmers Market and is next to Carlo’s Auto Repair.

US Mr. Ice Cream is located at 1737 Princeton Avenue in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Make sure to drop by and check this place out, it could turn into one of your new summer staples!

